On June 12, 2024, Eren Bali, Director at Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,654,477 shares of Udemy Inc.

Udemy Inc operates as an online learning and teaching marketplace, offering courses in various categories such as business, technology, and personal development among others. The platform allows experts to create and share paid courses, helping learners to develop their skills and achieve personal and professional goals.

Over the past year, Eren Bali has sold a total of 154,188 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 48 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Udemy Inc.

Shares of Udemy Inc were trading at $9.06 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.324 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65, indicating that it is currently valued as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides investors with a snapshot of recent insider activity at Udemy Inc, which could be a useful data point when evaluating the company's stock for investment purposes.

