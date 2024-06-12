Group President Kwang Tan executed a sale of 11,570 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 196,947 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $32.13 each.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a global company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries. This includes sectors such as automotive, communications, consumer products, and industrial products.

Over the past year, Kwang Tan has sold a total of 97,091 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Flex Ltd (FLEX) shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 36 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) shares were trading at $32.13, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.92, which is lower than the industry median of 23.83.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $16.29, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.97. This suggests that Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the stock's current valuation and market conditions.

