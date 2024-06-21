Ares Management Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Ares Management Corp's Dividends

Introduction to Ares Management Corp's Dividend Announcement

Ares Management Corp (ARES, Financial) has recently declared a dividend of $0.93 per share, scheduled for payment on June 28, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2024. This upcoming dividend has prompted investors to examine the company's history of dividend payments, its yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, we will delve into the performance and sustainability of Ares Management Corp's dividends.

What Does Ares Management Corp Do?

Ares Management Corp is a diversified asset management firm providing investment advisory and capital growth strategies across multiple segments. These include the Credit Group, which is the largest revenue generator, managing both liquid and illiquid credit strategies. The Private Equity Group oversees corporate equity, infrastructure, and special opportunities. The Real Assets and Secondaries Groups focus on real estate, infrastructure investments, and secondary market strategies across various alternative assets.

1801556301994684416.png

A Glimpse at Ares Management Corp's Dividend History

Ares Management Corp has consistently paid dividends since 2014, with distributions occurring quarterly. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share, which provides insight into historical trends.

1801556322131537920.png

Breaking Down Ares Management Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Ares Management Corp currently boasts a trailing dividend yield of 2.40% and a forward dividend yield of 2.80%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was a robust 24.40%, although it moderated to 19.70% over a five-year period. The 5-year yield on cost for Ares Management Corp's stock is approximately 5.90%.

1801556341865738240.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of dividends is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which for Ares Management Corp stands at 1.45 as of March 31, 2024. This ratio suggests that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and stability. Additionally, Ares Management Corp's profitability rank is impressive at 8 out of 10, supported by a decade of consistent net income, indicating strong profitability relative to its peers.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Ares Management Corp's growth rank is also favorable at 8 out of 10, reflecting a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 21.40% annually outperform 67.6% of global competitors. Moreover, its 3-year EPS growth rate of 40.60% and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 36.00% further underscore its growth potential and ability to sustain dividend payments.

Conclusion: Evaluating Ares Management Corp's Dividend Prospects

Considering Ares Management Corp's strong dividend history, growth rates, and low payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payouts. The robust profitability and growth metrics not only support the current dividend levels but also suggest a favorable outlook for long-term investment returns. For investors seeking dividend growth stocks, Ares Management Corp represents a compelling opportunity. For more insights and tools, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover other high-yielding investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.