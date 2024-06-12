On June 12, 2024, Souvik Das, Chief Technology Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 33,142 shares of the company.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) specializes in providing investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services for investors, insurers, and investment managers. The company's solutions support various types of investments, including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and alternative assets.

Over the past year, Souvik Das has sold a total of 100,588 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 45 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) were trading at $19.96 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.21 billion.

The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1, based on a GF Value of $19.92. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

