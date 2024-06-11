On June 11, 2024, Ronna Romney, a Director at Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,995 shares of the company.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, a diversified international company, provides supply chain management services and manufactures aluminum products, among other activities. The company operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp shows a trend with 4 insider buys and 16 insider sells. Specifically, Ronna Romney has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp were trading at $24.3 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $335.265 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.19, which is above both the industry median of 22.95 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $21.71, indicating that with a current price of $24.3, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.