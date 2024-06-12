On June 12, 2024, Brandon Ribar, President & CEO of Sonida Senior Living Inc (SNDA, Financial), purchased 4,200 shares of the company at a price of $23.85 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 312,255 shares of Sonida Senior Living Inc.

Sonida Senior Living Inc operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on providing senior living services. The company's facilities are designed to meet the needs of seniors by offering various levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services.

Over the past year, Brandon Ribar has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 7,200 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Sonida Senior Living Inc shows a trend with 7 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the last year.

Shares of Sonida Senior Living Inc were trading at $23.85 on the day of the insider's recent purchase, giving the company a market cap of $368.67 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.64, suggesting a potential overestimation in its current market price relative to its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.