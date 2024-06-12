On June 12, 2024, James Welch, Director at SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 14, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 46,462 shares of SkyWest Inc.

SkyWest Inc operates a regional airline in the United States. The company's primary business is to provide regional flight services to major airlines. It also offers charter and other aviation services.

Over the past year, James Welch has sold a total of 11,605 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of SkyWest Inc were trading at $79.08 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $3.091 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.72, which is higher than both the industry median of 14.37 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.54, based on a GF Value of $51.30. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity might be of interest to investors trying to understand the sentiment of high-level executives within SkyWest Inc, especially in the context of the stock's current valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.