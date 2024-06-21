Panos Kozanian, Executive Vice President of Product Engineering at Five9 Inc (FIVN, Financial), executed a sale of 10,232 shares in the company on June 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 84,245 shares of Five9 Inc.

Five9 Inc is a provider of cloud software for contact centers, offering solutions that enable businesses to manage inbound and outbound customer interactions across various channels.

Over the past year, Panos Kozanian has sold a total of 49,279 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Five9 Inc shows a total of 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction, shares of Five9 Inc were trading at $44.61, giving the company a market cap of $3.083 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Five9 Inc is estimated at $96.49 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

