On June 13, 2024, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,185 shares of the company.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, Christopher Causey has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 9,640 shares and making no purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 70 insider sells and no insider buys at United Therapeutics Corp.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $281.53 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $12.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.62, which is below the industry median of 27.025.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $286.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider activity might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.