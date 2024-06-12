Director Jonathan Klein Sells Shares of Belden Inc (BDC)

On June 12, 2024, Jonathan Klein, a Director at Belden Inc (BDC, Financial), executed a sale of 1,607 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,097 shares of Belden Inc.

Belden Inc is a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications in markets such as industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive portfolio of cable, connectivity, and networking products into various markets.

Over the past year, Jonathan Klein has sold a total of 2,700 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Belden Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Belden Inc were trading at $97.29 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Belden Inc is 18.53, which is lower than the industry median of 23.91 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is $77.83, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. This suggests that Belden Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are acting within the company's stock framework.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.