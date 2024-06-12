On June 12, 2024, Raanan Zilberman, a Director at Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH, Financial), executed a sale of 16,441 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,084 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $23.58, valuing the transaction at approximately $387,487.78.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH, Financial) is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. These products are used in various types of electronic devices and equipment in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

Over the past year, Raanan Zilberman has sold a total of 16,441 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Vishay Intertechnology Inc shows a total of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Vishay Intertechnology Inc had a market cap of $3.059 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.81, which is lower than the industry median of 33.825 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Vishay Intertechnology Inc is $21.53, and with a current trading price of $23.58, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event may be of interest to current and potential investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.