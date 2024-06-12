Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Oddie Sells Shares of Funko Inc (FNKO)

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Oddie sold 16,719 shares of Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial) on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares of the company.

Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial) is a company that designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. The company's diverse range of products includes vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, and accessories. These products are based on a wide array of properties from pop culture, including movies, TV shows, video games, musicians, and sports figures.

Over the past year, Andrew Oddie has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 62,485 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and 22 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Funko Inc were trading at $10.09, giving the company a market cap of approximately $557.965 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and valuation context provide investors with a snapshot of recent market actions and the perceived value of Funko Inc's stock.

This insider activity and valuation context provide investors with a snapshot of recent market actions and the perceived value of Funko Inc's stock.


