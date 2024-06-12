On June 12, 2024, Denny Post, Director at Vital Farms Inc (VITL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,500 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $42.17 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,975 shares of Vital Farms Inc.

Vital Farms Inc specializes in the production and distribution of ethically produced eggs and dairy products. The company is known for its commitment to humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Vital Farms Inc, where there have been 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading at $42.17 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.703 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.52, which is above the industry median of 18.37.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Vital Farms Inc is $22.67 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.86.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Vital Farms Inc.

