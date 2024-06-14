On June 14, 2024, Director Steven Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR, Financial) at a price of $13.83 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 38,924 shares of the company.

SEMrush Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service platform that enables marketers to manage visibility and marketing analytics across various digital channels. The company offers solutions for SEO, PPC, content, social media, and competitive research, catering to businesses seeking to optimize their online presence.

Over the past year, Steven Aldrich has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for SEMrush Holdings Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 54 insider sells recorded during the same period.

Shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc were trading at $13.83 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.00 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 157.73, which is above the industry median of 26.34.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $15.28, indicating that SEMrush Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position and valuation metrics.

