On June 12, 2024, Andy Sassine, the Chief Financial Officer of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 50,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 220,526 shares of the company.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA therapeutics for rare diseases and vaccines. The company's diverse pipeline includes candidates in preclinical and clinical stages targeting various medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells. Specifically, Andy Sassine has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not purchased any shares in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading at $32.03 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $834.887 million. According to the GF Value, which is set at $46.78, the stock is currently significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell by the CFO may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

