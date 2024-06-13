On June 13, 2024, Gregory Bryant, EVP & President of Global Business Units at Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial), executed a sale of 17,612 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 69,241.432 shares of Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc, a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad portfolio of high performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits (ICs) used in virtually all types of electronic equipment.

Over the past year, Gregory Bryant has sold a total of 17,612 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Analog Devices Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 17 insider sells.

Shares of Analog Devices Inc were priced at $233.94 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $114.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 54.02, which is above both the industry median of 33.825 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $163.40, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results as provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Analog Devices Inc provides an interesting data point for investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent trends in insider transactions.

