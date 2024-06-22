Deborah Stahlkopf, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), sold 2,619 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 176,384 shares of Cisco Systems Inc.

Over the past year, Deborah Stahlkopf has sold a total of 55,311 shares of Cisco Systems Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys.

Cisco Systems Inc, a leader in technology and networking, operates globally, providing a wide range of networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. The company's shares were trading at $45.35 on the day of the sale, giving it a market cap of approximately $184.04 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.38, which is lower than the industry median of 23.91 and below the company’s historical median. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

Additionally, with a current price of $45.35 and a GF Value of $51.80, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Cisco Systems Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.