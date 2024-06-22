Robert Blumofe, Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company on June 14, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,729 shares of the company.

Akamai Technologies Inc specializes in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing online content and business applications. The company's solutions help businesses improve user experiences across the internet by accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications.

Over the past year, Robert Blumofe has sold a total of 23,238 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 35 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc were priced at $88.34. The company has a market cap of approximately $13.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.16, which is below the industry median of 26.34 and also lower than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Akamai Technologies Inc is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $113.11 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.