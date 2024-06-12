On June 12, 2024, James Faulconbridge, Director at Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial), purchased 1,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,817 shares of Hawkins Inc.

Hawkins Inc is engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide range of industries. The company's diverse product offerings support sectors including water treatment, industrial, and pharmaceutical.

Over the past year, James Faulconbridge has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 11,000 shares, without selling any shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within Hawkins Inc, where there have been four insider buys and zero insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Hawkins Inc were priced at $89.94 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.09, slightly below the industry median of 24.13 but above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Hawkins Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73. The GF Value of $52.04 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buying activity may be of interest to investors looking for signals of confidence from company executives, especially in the context of the stock's current valuation metrics.

