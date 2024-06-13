Chief Governance/Legal Officer Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) on June 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,078 shares of the company.

StoneX Group Inc provides a broad array of financial services and products, facilitating clients to optimize their market positions and manage their risk across multiple asset classes such as equities, commodities, foreign exchange, and fixed income.

Over the past year, Diego Rotsztain has sold a total of 8,982 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a total of 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of StoneX Group Inc were trading at $70.63. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.37, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.605 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $73.07, suggesting that StoneX Group Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale follows a trend in the company where insiders are generally selling shares, with no recorded insider purchases over the past year.

