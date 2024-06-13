On June 13, 2024, Joseph Liberatore, President & Chief Executive Officer of Kforce Inc (KFRC, Financial), executed a sale of 14,738 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 213,689 shares of Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that operates in the technology, finance, and health information management sectors. The company provides flexible and permanent staffing solutions to its clientele, aiming to meet the evolving needs of organizations within these specialized industries.

Over the past year, Joseph Liberatore has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Kforce Inc, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Kforce Inc were trading at $62.05 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.188 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.20, which is above both the industry median of 17.73 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Kforce Inc is $62.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider the broader market and economic context when interpreting insider transactions.

