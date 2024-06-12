On June 12, 2024, Carla Mashinski, a Director at Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial), sold 3,883 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,454 shares of the company.

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) specializes in providing construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. The company's services are critical in sectors such as power, utilities, and infrastructure.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Primoris Services Corp shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Carla Mashinski follows this trend of insider selling activity within the company.

Shares of Primoris Services Corp were trading at $53.92 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.04, which is above both the industry median of 15.23 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that it is trading above its intrinsic value. With a current price of $53.92 and a GF Value of $37.64, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.43, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.