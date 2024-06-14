On June 14, 2024, Nicolas Barthelemy, a director at Repligen Corp (RGEN, Financial), purchased 1,200 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,668 shares of the company.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used in the process of drug manufacturing. The company's products are integral to the production of biologic drugs.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $125.45, valuing the purchase at $150,540. This acquisition has contributed to a total of three insider buys over the past year, compared to seven insider sells in the same period.

Currently, Repligen Corp has a market cap of $7.019 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 502.48, significantly above both the industry median of 28.11 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Repligen Corp is estimated at $157.00 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider purchase might indicate a belief in the company's ongoing value and potential for growth, as assessed by the director's increased investment in Repligen Corp.

