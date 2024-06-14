On June 14, 2024, Anthony Hunt, CEO of Repligen Corp (RGEN, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 165,177 shares of Repligen Corp.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used in the process of drug manufacturing. The company's products are integral to the production of biologic drugs.

The shares were acquired at a price of $124.08, valuing the transaction at approximately $248,160. This purchase reflects a continued trend of insider activity at the company, where there have been 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Repligen Corp's current market cap is approximately $7.02 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 502.48, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $157.00, suggesting potential for growth compared to its current trading price of $124.08.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the CEO regarding the company's future performance. Investors often look at insider transactions as a sign of how the company's leadership perceives the stock's value and prospects.

For more detailed analysis and other financial metrics, please refer to the full financial statements and additional market ratios such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

