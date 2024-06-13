Director Michael Rocca Sells Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

On June 13, 2024, Michael Rocca, Director at Hyatt Hotels Corp (H, Financial), sold 1,189 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Hyatt Hotels Corp operates as a global hospitality company. The company owns, manages, franchises, and licenses hotel and resort brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, and Hyatt Residence Club.

Over the past year, Michael Rocca has sold a total of 2,697 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Hyatt Hotels Corp shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 28 insider sells.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp were trading at $149.52 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $14.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 22.90, which is above the industry median of 19.38.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Hyatt Hotels Corp is estimated at $139.02 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by Michael Rocca provides investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and potential future performance.

