On June 12, 2024, Arun Gupta, a Director at LXP Industrial Trust (LXP, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 65,474 shares of LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in acquiring, owning, and managing industrial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant properties, including warehouses and distribution centers.

The shares were acquired at a price of $8.95 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $134,250. This purchase aligns with the broader insider buying trend at the company, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 0 insider sells over the past year.

The current market cap of LXP Industrial Trust is approximately $2.59 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 220.00, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of LXP Industrial Trust is estimated at $10.81 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider on the company's future performance, considering the current valuation metrics and the company's market position.

