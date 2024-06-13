On June 13, 2024, Director Robin Sellers of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) executed a sale of 1,459 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $154.2 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,716 shares of the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV, Financial) is a well-known homebuilding company in the United States. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments.

Over the past year, Robin Sellers has sold a total of 1,459 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc shows a pattern of 16 insider sales and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc were trading at $154.2 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $870.115 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 4.93, which is lower than the industry median of 11.05.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $90.13, indicating that at a price of $154.2, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market valuation.

