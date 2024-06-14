On June 14, 2024, Director Jane Kenny sold 8,300 shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,259 shares of the company.

New Jersey Resources Corp, a provider of regulated gas distribution, and other energy services, is a significant player in the energy sector. The company's operations include the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, providing customers with safe and reliable energy services.

Over the past year, Jane Kenny has sold a total of 8,300 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for New Jersey Resources Corp shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 4 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of New Jersey Resources Corp were trading at $42.2. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.63, which is above the industry median of 14.805.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for New Jersey Resources Corp is $32.99 per share, making the stock Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing them with insights into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market data and the company's financial health.

