Chief Financial Officer David Day of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) executed a sale of 21,299 shares of the company on June 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 449,832 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $14.01 each.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize their advertising inventory across various formats and screens.

Over the past year, David Day has sold a total of 101,627 shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc (MGNI) shows a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) were trading at $14.01, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.92 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value of $12.25 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

