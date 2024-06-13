On June 13, 2024, Jonathan Baldwin, Executive Vice President of Government Solutions at Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM, Financial), executed a sale of 9,758 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,673 shares of Verra Mobility Corp. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

Verra Mobility Corp specializes in providing technology solutions that enable automated toll and violations management and title and registration services for rental car companies, fleet management companies, and large fleet operators.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,758 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp were priced at $26.14 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 52.20, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.23.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.22, based on a GF Value of $21.44. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.