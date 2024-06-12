On June 12, 2024, Director Katherine Fleming purchased 7,330 shares of AudioEye Inc (AEYE, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 23,461 shares in the company.

AudioEye Inc specializes in digital accessibility technologies that enhance the web experience for individuals with disabilities. The company's solutions aim to make digital content more accessible and compliant with global standards.

The transaction occurred when shares of AudioEye Inc were priced at $20.46, valuing the purchase at approximately $149,971.80. This transaction has contributed to a total of three insider buys over the past year, compared to one insider sell during the same period.

Currently, AudioEye Inc holds a market cap of $229.287 million. The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 3.1, based on a GF Value of $6.60.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

