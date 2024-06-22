Pete Godbole, the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,846 shares of Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc is a platform for work management and automation solutions that help to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,037 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects a similar pattern, with 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Smartsheet Inc were trading at $43.54. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.78 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $53.89, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

