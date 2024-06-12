On June 12, 2024, Robert Krolik, Director at The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial), executed a sale of 29,737 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 139,407 shares of The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal Inc operates as an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. The company offers a wide range of products including clothing, fine jewelry, watches, fine art, and home decor. It is known for its rigorous process of authentication, making it a trusted platform for buying and selling high-end luxury goods.

Shares of The RealReal Inc were priced at $3.67 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $341.221 million, reflecting its position in the market.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for The RealReal Inc is $2.35 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, insider activity at The RealReal Inc has shown a trend with 3 insider buys and 14 insider sells. This recent sale by Robert Krolik is part of a broader pattern observed within the company's insider transactions.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.