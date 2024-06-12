On June 12, 2024, Carol Melton, Director at The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial), executed a sale of 28,000 shares of the company at a price of $3.66 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 157,187 shares of the company.

The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) is an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. Based on technology and a rigorous authentication process, The RealReal Inc provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell high-end fashion items such as clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Over the past year, Carol Melton's trading activity has included the sale of 28,000 shares and no recorded purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at The RealReal Inc shows a pattern of more frequent sales than purchases, with 14 insider sales and 3 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of The RealReal Inc were trading at $3.66 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $341.221 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently valued at $2.35, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected future business performance.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

