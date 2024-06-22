Piyush Sevalia, Executive Vice President of Marketing at SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial), executed a sale of 827 shares of the company on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 89,624 shares of SiTime Corp.

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) specializes in precision timing solutions. The company designs and manufactures silicon-based timing devices, which are essential components in various electronic systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,738 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within SiTime Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with a total of 45 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of SiTime Corp were trading at $130, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.82 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SiTime Corp is estimated at $93.55 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider transactions like those of the insider may find these sales significant when aligned with broader market and company-specific valuation metrics.

