On June 14, 2024, Jared Isaacman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and 10% Owner of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), purchased 14,486 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $69.4 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 666,117 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc.

Shift4 Payments Inc is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company has seen a total of 4 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. Jared Isaacman has been an active buyer, acquiring a total of 169,206 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

On the date of the recent purchase, Shift4 Payments Inc had a market cap of approximately $4.442 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 46.79, which is above both the industry median of 26.34 and the company's historical median.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of Shift4 Payments Inc is estimated at $101.82 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the valuation metrics suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

