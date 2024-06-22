David Stepanek, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Bristow Group Inc (VTOL, Financial), executed a sale of 16,667 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,668 shares of the company.

Bristow Group Inc operates as a global industrial aviation service provider, offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue, and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, David Stepanek has sold a total of 25,700 shares of Bristow Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Bristow Group Inc were trading at $32.92, giving the company a market cap of $910.28 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 801.50, significantly above both the industry median of 11.455 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Bristow Group Inc is estimated at $30.80 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

