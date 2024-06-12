On June 12, 2024, Edward Fenster, a Director at Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), executed a sale of 44,646 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,423 shares of Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun Inc is a leading provider of residential solar electricity, focusing on the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential photovoltaic solar energy systems in the United States.

Over the past year, Edward Fenster has sold a total of 579,549 shares of Sunrun Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a significant number of insider sales compared to insider buys. Specifically, there have been 65 insider sales and only 1 insider buy at Sunrun Inc.

Shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $15.91 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.939 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Sunrun Inc is $26.06, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.61, indicating the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

