On June 14, 2024, President Ichiro Aoki of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) executed a significant transaction by selling 150,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,631 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc.

Indie Semiconductor Inc is a technology company focused on designing and manufacturing semiconductors and software solutions for the automotive industry. The company's products are integral in applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connectivity, user experience, and electrification.

Over the past year, Ichiro Aoki has sold a total of 200,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc were trading at $7.2 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.19 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Indie Semiconductor Inc is estimated at $16.50 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

