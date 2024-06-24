Prologis Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Prologis Inc's Dividends

Prologis Inc(PLD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.96 per share, payable on 2024-06-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Prologis Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Prologis Inc Do?

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Glimpse at Prologis Inc's Dividend History

Prologis Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1997. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Prologis Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Prologis Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Prologis Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.18% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.42%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Prologis Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 14.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 12.90% per year. And over the past decade, Prologis Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.00%.

Based on Prologis Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Prologis Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.83%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Prologis Inc's dividend payout ratio is 1.37, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Prologis Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Prologis Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Prologis Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Prologis Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Prologis Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 12.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 78.29% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Prologis Inc's earnings increased by approximately 18.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 65.6% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.80%, which outperforms approximately 84.87% of global competitors.

Conclusion and Next Steps

Considering Prologis Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rates, and a strategic position in industrial real estate, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. However, the relatively high payout ratio may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of these dividends, necessitating close monitoring. For those interested in exploring similar investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

