Eastman Chemical Co's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Eastman Chemical Co's Dividends

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.81 per share, payable on 2024-07-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Eastman Chemical Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Eastman Chemical Co Do?

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

1802642942884737024.png

A Glimpse at Eastman Chemical Co's Dividend History

Eastman Chemical Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1994. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Eastman Chemical Co has increased its dividend each year since 1998. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 26 years.

1802642961184485376.png

Breaking Down Eastman Chemical Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Eastman Chemical Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.22% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.26%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Eastman Chemical Co's annual dividend growth rate was 6.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 6.70% per year. And over the past decade, Eastman Chemical Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.70%.

1802642979815583744.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Eastman Chemical Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.50.

Eastman Chemical Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Eastman Chemical Co's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Eastman Chemical Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company 's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Eastman Chemical Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Eastman Chemical Co's revenue has increased by approximately 7.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 53.03% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Eastman Chemical Co's earnings increased by approximately 1.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 54.17% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -1.60%, which underperforms than approximately 68.24% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Eastman Chemical Co's consistent dividend payments, increasing growth rate, and stable payout ratio, the company demonstrates a reliable dividend profile. However, the underperformance in revenue and earnings growth compared to its global competitors raises questions about long-term sustainability. Investors should weigh these factors carefully. For those looking to explore other high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.