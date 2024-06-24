Paramount Global's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Paramount Global's Dividends

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on 2024-07-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Paramount Global's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Paramount Global Do?

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes multiple streaming platforms, including Paramount+, which now includes Showtime, Pluto TV, and BET+. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

1802643304756703232.png

A Glimpse at Paramount Global's Dividend History

Paramount Global has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1802643322318254080.png

Breaking Down Paramount Global's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Paramount Global currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.97% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.97%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Paramount Global's annual dividend growth rate was -25.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -6.70% per year. And over the past decade, Paramount Global's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.20%.

Based on Paramount Global's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Paramount Global stock as of today is approximately 1.39%.

1802643341859516416.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Paramount Global's dividend payout ratio is 0.19.

Paramount Global's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Paramount Global's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Paramount Global's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Paramount Global's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Paramount Global's revenue has increased by approximately 3.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 54.62% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Paramount Global's earnings increased by approximately -50.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 91% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -35.60%, which underperforms than approximately 96.92% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Paramount Global's dividend history is long and its current yield is appealing, the significant decline in its dividend growth rate and mixed performance in earnings and revenue growth metrics raise questions about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors along with the company's solid profitability rank and reasonable payout ratio when evaluating the potential for future dividend payments. Paramount Global's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on its strategic initiatives will be crucial in maintaining its dividend payments. For more insights and tools for dividend investment strategies, GuruFocus Premium users can explore the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.