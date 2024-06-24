Snehal Patel, CEO, CFO, and 10% Owner of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI, Financial), purchased 174,825 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 5,525,602 shares in the company.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products for the management of breast cancer and other immunological diseases.

Over the past year, Snehal Patel has increased his holdings in GLSI by purchasing a total of 268,925 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The company has observed a total of 23 insider buys and no insider sales over the past year, indicating a positive trend in insider confidence.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc were priced at $14.3 each. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $190.109 million.

The insider transaction trends and recent buying activity may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the confidence levels of key executives and major shareholders within the company.

