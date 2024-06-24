Insider Buying: CEO and CFO Snehal Patel Acquires Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI)

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago

Snehal Patel, CEO, CFO, and 10% Owner of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI, Financial), purchased 174,825 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 5,525,602 shares in the company.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (GLSI, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products for the management of breast cancer and other immunological diseases.

Over the past year, Snehal Patel has increased his holdings in GLSI by purchasing a total of 268,925 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The company has observed a total of 23 insider buys and no insider sales over the past year, indicating a positive trend in insider confidence.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc were priced at $14.3 each. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $190.109 million.

The insider transaction trends and recent buying activity may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the confidence levels of key executives and major shareholders within the company.

1802672696719470592.png

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the respective links.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.