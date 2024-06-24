Peter Garcia, Chief Financial Officer of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO, Financial), purchased 12,000 shares of the company on June 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 122,348 shares of the company.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to improve cancer treatment. The company's shares were priced at $8.53 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of $432.431 million.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 12,000 shares and selling 887 shares. The recent acquisition by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 2 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow

