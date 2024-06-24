Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $283.1 and a daily gain of 1.02%, complemented by a three-month increase of 10.67%, the company's market position appears increasingly robust. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Tractor Supply Co is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key valuation aspects. This system has proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Tractor Supply Co boasts a GF Score of 96, reflecting its strong potential for market leadership.

Understanding Tractor Supply Co's Business

Tractor Supply Co, with a market cap of $30.52 billion and annual sales of $14.65 billion, is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company primarily serves recreational farmers and ranchers, with a minor exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Operating 2,233 stores across 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores and 202 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores, its revenue streams are diversified across livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Financial Strength Breakdown

Tractor Supply Co's financial resilience is evident in its robust balance sheet and impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 32.75, significantly above the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham. The company's Altman Z-Score of 5.55 further underscores its financial stability, while a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.35 highlights effective debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Tractor Supply Co's profitability is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years. The company's Gross Margin also reflects increasing efficiency, with a current figure of 35.92%. Its Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars indicates reliable operational performance.

Tractor Supply Co's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.6% outperforms 70.34% of its industry peers. Additionally, its EBITDA has seen significant growth, further highlighting its expanding operational capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Tractor Supply Co's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

