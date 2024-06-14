On June 14, 2024, Jeffrey Ishmael, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Intellicheck Inc (IDN, Financial), sold 27,778 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 258,625 shares of Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck Inc (IDN, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in identity verification solutions. The company's products are used in various applications including security, mobile banking, and age verification, primarily serving clients in the retail, banking, and law enforcement sectors.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Ishmael has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. He has sold a total of 27,778 shares and purchased 17,423 shares. The recent sale represents a continuation of these activities.

The insider transaction history for Intellicheck Inc shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of Intellicheck Inc were trading at $3.68 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $65.607 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $3.00, which suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Intellicheck Inc provides investors with a snapshot of the company's recent insider activity and current valuation status, offering insights into the stock's market positioning and the insider's holdings.

