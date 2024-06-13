On June 13, 2024, Director Amy Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial) at a price of $13.37 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 76,271 shares of the company.

Arlo Technologies Inc specializes in connected devices for smart home security solutions, including cameras, doorbells, and security lights. The company's products are designed to provide users with enhanced security and monitoring capabilities.

Over the past year, Amy Rothstein has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Arlo Technologies Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc were trading at $13.37 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.26 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's valuation and the insider's perspective on the stock's current market price.

