On June 14, 2024, Frank Kavanaugh, CEO & President, 10% Owner of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR, Financial), purchased 17,340 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 357,340 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is involved in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing, and managing income-producing properties, with a focus on commercial real estate.

Over the past year, Frank Kavanaugh has significantly increased his holdings in the company, purchasing a total of 210,015 shares. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 38 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc were priced at $5.89 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $13.464 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $5.00, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the future prospects of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

