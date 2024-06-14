On June 14, 2024, Mark Emmert, Director at Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial), executed a sale of 8,100 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,085 shares of the company.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) is a global logistics company that offers a range of services including air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and other logistics solutions. The company operates a network that spans across multiple countries, facilitating international trade and providing supply chain solutions to its clients.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc were priced at $123.67 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $17.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.23, indicating a valuation higher than both the industry median of 14.32 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51. The GF Value of $81.88 suggests a premium compared to the current trading price.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases but three insider sales at Expeditors International of Washington Inc, reflecting a possible trend among insiders. Mark Emmert's recent sale aligns with this pattern, as he has sold a total of 8,100 shares and made no purchases over the same period.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical data, adjustments for past performance, and analyst estimates of future business performance.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and perceptions of the company's valuation and future prospects.

