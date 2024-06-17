On June 17, 2024, Florian Baumgartner, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista at Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), executed a sale of 4,035 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,584 shares of Cimpress PLC.

Cimpress PLC is a global leader in mass customization. The company empowers millions of people to make an impression with personally meaningful, customized products. As a technology-driven company, Cimpress invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial mass customization businesses for the long term.

Over the past year, Florian Baumgartner has sold a total of 40,804 shares of Cimpress PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. In the same period, there have been 19 insider sales and no insider buys at the company.

Shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $81.43 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.116 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.42, which is above the industry median of 18.39.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.11, based on a GF Value of $73.07. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock price is above its GF Value, suggesting that the insider might perceive the stock as being valued higher than its intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

